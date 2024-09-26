ABQ Sunport to add nonstop flights to Nashville
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Southwest Airlines is adding daily, nonstop service between the Albuquerque International Sunport and the Nashville International Airport.
Nashville is the Sunport’s 30th nonstop destination. The route is scheduled to begin April 8, 2025. Here is what the schedule will look like:
|Start Date
|Route
|Departure
|Arrival
|April 8, 2025
|ABQ-BNA
|1:40pm
|5:25pm
|April 8, 2025
|BNA-ABQ
|2:35pm
|4:35pm
A quick check at the maiden nonstop flight shows a $226 “Wanna Get Away” fare for a one-way ticket, with options for tickets costing $246, $306 and $356. You can learn more about the schedules and fares at this link.