ABQ Uptown sees up and down year so far with crime

Local law enforcement officials say they are making progress on shoplifting that they say has been a detriment to many businesses in the area.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “It’s been an issue plaguing the city for a while now and we want our citizens and retailers to feel safe when they’re out shopping or if they’re bringing new businesses into the city.”

It’s a type of tug of war in Albuquerque Uptown. On the one hand, there’s a lot of new development. On the other hand, crime has caused some shop owners to call it quits.

Local law enforcement says they’re making progress, though. BCSO arrested Raul Garcia, whom they dubbed the “Al Capone” of organized retail theft.

Recently, they arrested four people they say were going into stores – many in Uptown – and stealing for him. They say it’s a win for shop owners.

Crime isn’t holding up new developments in Winrock. It’s been under construction for a year but they recently opened its two-acre park.

A new building on the south side of the town center will soon be home to a comedy club, retail and restaurants.

Others across the street face a different reality. The owner of Groove Boutique announced she’s closing her shop after several back-to-back break-ins.

“We’re doing everything we can and our efforts have been focused on taking care of the retailers and the shoppers,” Joshua Hawkes said.

Hawkes oversees the organized crime unit for APD. He adds in the past year they’ve had success with their operations in that area too.

“With these operations combined, we have over 300 arrests, probably over 100 warrants cleared and probably about $60,000 of stolen merchandise recovered,” Hawkes said.

APD is also planning to put transit safety officers and police service aides on city buses to look for criminal activity. That includes shoplifters who police say use city bus drivers as unknowing getaway drivers. That will likely start next month.