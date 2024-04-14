Acequia Celebration and Fun Run raises awareness on the importance of water

New Mexicans gathered in the South Valley Sunday morning to run alongside the acequia, and raise awareness about the importance of water.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexicans gathered in the South Valley Sunday morning to run alongside the acequia, and raise awareness about the importance of water. The proceeds went to the Center for Social Sustainability Systems.

For New Mexicans, the land and the water hold a special significance.

“Acequias are ancient historical water systems that have been here even before the United States was the United States. This community in fact is the one of the oldest Mexican American in the United States, here in the Atrisco or the South Valley,” said Jorge Garcia, director of the Center for Social Sustainable Systems.

“It is important for our future generations to understand the importance of water, the acequia, the ways,” said Laura Flores, a program coordinator with Latino Outdoors.

CESOSS did just that on Sunday morning. The nonprofit held their annual fun run in the South Valley.

“It is really important to New Mexico culture, and I feel like it is important to expose yourself to that culture. I love running, so this was perfect,” said Amiriss Lopez, a fun run participant.

“The only way that we are able to have this beautiful green area in this valley is because all of these acequias that are actually taking the water into the community. Allowing us to grow food, to have vegetation, and all of the beautiful things that we enjoy,” said Garcia.

Garcia says their overall mission grows more important as New Mexico faces a drought. He says the proceeds are used to educate New Mexicans about acequias and preserving water.

“We only have one source of water, and the water is diminishing. We have to take care of it, and we have to reconnect with it on a spiritual level and a community level,” said Garcia.