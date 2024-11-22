ACLU reacts to new information in deadly police shooting investigation

There's more fallout tonight after the Albuquerque Police Department released videos and new details after officers shot and killed a man who was handcuffed in a police cruiser.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The fallout continues after Albuquerque police released new video and details of a deadly shooting by officers in October.

Two officers shot and killed Matthew Garcia while he was handcuffed in the back of a patrol car. They hadn’t frisked him, and the shooting happened during a scuffle after he said he still had a gun.

Now, there’s new perspective from the New Mexico ACLU following the deadly shooting last month.

“Until we trust that the culture at APD is one that respects our rights, lives, cares about the community, it is going to be really hard for the community to trust APD,” said Daniel Williams, an ACLU NM policing policy advocate.

Williams and is also part of the APD Forward Coalition. It’s the group that advocated for Department of Justice oversight a decade ago into the departments use of force.

Years later, the DOJ is packing up as two APD officers are caught at the center of another controversial shooting.

“There is this real disconnect between what we are hearing from the independent monitor, Department of Justice, from the court process about the consent decree and what we are experiencing in our community,” said Williams.

During a proactive drug operation at the Tewa Lodge on Oct.18 they take Garcia into custody without patting him down.

After 45 minutes in the back of a police SUV — with a gun — police scuffled with him, then shot him 10 times, killing him while still handcuffed.

“Mistakes are going to be made by officers, and I have said it from the beginning. This administration has done a good job under this settlement agreement to recognize mistakes from misconduct. We will let this investigation complete its course, and we will come back with findings,” APD Chief Harold Medina said.

“Unfortunately, we have seen that this review process has not always worked the way it is supposed to or the way it is intended to. We think that while this was a tragedy and there is no denying that or changing that, we hope this can lead to some positive change if APD deems it necessary,” said Williams.

Williams hopes this time the review leads to discipline for the officers and accountability for the police department.