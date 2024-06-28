ACS to host ribbon cutting ceremony for new headquarters

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Community Safety department is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony this weekend for its new headquarters.

ACS is inviting the public to celebrate the grand opening of their new headquarters this Saturday from 12:30-3 p.m. They will have guest speakers, food and music.

