Act of kindness by local girl captures attention of author

SANTA FE, N.M. – A mystery at Santa Fe’s La Farge Library still hasn’t been solved. A Clifford the Big Red Dog stuffed animal disappeared several weeks ago. It was a big loss for the kids who frequent the library.

“It’s kind of mean to steal something like Clifford,” said Ava Robbins.

Thankfully, 8-year-old Ava Robbins stepped up. She donated her Clifford the Big Red Dog stuffed animal to the library. But she worried Clifford would get lonely, so she sent him with a friend – Biscuit.

“So I was quite humbled that Biscuit was included in that,” said Alyssa Satin Capucilli.

Robbins’ generous and selfless donation was all Alyssa Satin Capucilli needed to see. She’s the author of the Biscuit books.

“It’s very moving, and it’s very humbling, and it also makes me quite hopeful,” said Capucilli.

Capucilli and her Biscuit books have been bringing joy to children, and helping them learn to read, for nearly 30 years now.

“So it’s been a great joy, you know, to work with the young readers and educators and librarians and families, and everyone who loves books, and to see this character embraced,” Capucilli said.

She’s happy that Biscuit and Clifford can help children with their reading over the summer. Reading to a stuffed animal or pet is a big help to young readers.

“And it’s a wonderful way to gain confidence and to gain fluidity in reading, and to share that love of story with something else,” said Capucilli.

KOB 4 asked Capucilli what she wanted to say to Robbins.

“I want to really thank her for her kindness, for her generosity, and for being an inspiration,” said Capucilli. “I think that’s very rare, but it’s also wonderful, and it’s something that I think really should inspire all of us.”