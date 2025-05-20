Active fire season expected despite recent precipitation

We've had what seems like a lot of rain and even snow across our state in the past month, and it's always needed, but is it enough to dampen peak fire season?

For the immediate future, the rain is helping put a damper on fire weather. But that moisture only sticks around for so long in our state, while the drought is a constant underlying condition that could spark at any time.

“Even though we’ve had the precipitation, it doesn’t take a whole lot for it to dry out, and then we’re left with dry vegetation that could easily be ignited,” said Scott Overpeck, a warning coordination meteorologist at National Weather Service Albuquerque.

While the showers might bring May flowers, they also bring a fire starter of their own, lightning.

“As temperatures have been increasing and things are drying out, we’ve been discovering lightning started fires,” said Laura McCarthy, a state forester for the New Mexico Forestry Division. “At least 12 fires so far have been started by lightning.”

While the precipitation is always welcome, the short-lived moisture and green up of vegetation can create some smoke and mirrors.

“A fire can take off before you know it, and you don’t want to be that person that started the fire that took out somebody’s home,” said McCarthy.

It’s only May, so as the days get longer and the heat continues to climb, the more intense fire season will get.

“Between now and the end of June, it’s absolutely essential for New Mexico residents to be very, very, very careful with anything that could start a wildfire,” said McCarthy. “Just making sure you’re taking every little step carefully to protect yourself and protect everyone around you.”

The State Forestry Division also let us know they will be putting fire restrictions in place for the majority of southern New Mexico starting Tuesday at noon, because of the extremely critical fire danger down there right now.

As far as the northern part of the state, they said they will be evaluating that area over the next week or two. They are urging people to be very cautious, especially over the Memorial Day holiday this weekend.