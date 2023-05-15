Farmington police: 3 people killed, 2 officers injured in shooting; suspect dead

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Authorities are on scene investigating an incident involving an active shooter in Farmington.

According to the Farmington Police Department, multiple officers from the department were involved in a police shooting. A suspect was confronted and killed on scene. Police said the suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time.

Two officers were shot — one from the Farmington Police Department and one from New Mexico State Police. Both are currently at the San Juan Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said multiple civilians were shot — with at least three dead.

While the incident is being investigated, Dustin Avenue is shut down between Ute Street and Apache Street. Please avoid the area.

According to Farmington Municipal Schools, all schools were placed under preventative lockdowns at the request of the Farmington Police Department around 11:15 a.m. Monday. All of those lockdowns have been lifted.

