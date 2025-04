The fire happened at an apartment building on Marquette near Wyoming around 1 a.m. Thursday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One person is dead after an overnight fire in northeast Albuquerque.

The fire happened at an apartment building on Marquette near Wyoming around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters found three people trapped in the building. Two of them were able to get out and are recovering at a hospital.