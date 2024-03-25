AFR: 3 firefighters placed on administrative leave following DWI arrests

Albuquerque Fire Rescue have released the names of three firefighters placed on administrative leave following recent DWI arrests.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Fire Rescue have released the names of three firefighters placed on administrative leave following recent DWI arrests.

AFR says driver Angelo Abeyta, driver Rane Hanni, and firefighter Mateo Keyohara remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigations.

Officials say the three firefighters were arrested in three separate incidents, and they were all off-duty.

AFR Chief Emily Jaramillo shared the following statement Sunday, saying:

“Albuquerque Fire Rescue takes off-duty incidents seriously. These actions are not representative of the mission of AFR and do not align with the standards and expectations the department holds for the members of Albuquerque Fire Rescue.”

The investigation is ongoing.