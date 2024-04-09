AFR: Apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that left one person dead and another injured near I-40 and Lomas.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews are investigating an apartment fire that left one person dead and one person injured.

According to AFR, they received reports of a fire coming from a first-floor apartment at a complex on Sellers Drive, near I-40 and Lomas. That was around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

They arrived and found one person dead and another injured. AFR says that person was injured while trying to put out the fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire in seven minutes.

No word on an official cause of death or the condition of the person injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.