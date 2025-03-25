AFR crews battle apartment fire, 1 firefighter injured
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One firefighter is in the hospital after a massive fire broke out at an apartment complex in northwest Albuquerque Tuesday.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue says the fire started after 3 p.m. at the Puerta Del Sol apartments.
RIGHT NOW: @abqfire is battling flames at Puerta Del Sol apartments on Golf Course and McMahon. Spokesperson says one firefighter is injured and was taken to the hospital. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/S15dO8NpHg— Kassi Foote (@kassi_foote) March 25, 2025