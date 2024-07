New video shows Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews helping out in Ruidoso.

AFR crews spent a week in Ruidoso. Video shows them rescuing stranded people in the floodwaters.

They also helped people that were stuck in their homes get out safely.

AFR and other agencies around the state are scheduled to have more deployments throughout monsoon.