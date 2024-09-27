AFR crews rescue hiker stranded in Sandia Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews rescued a lost hiker who called them reporting he had no more food, water or additional warm clothing with him.

The call came in Thursday night at 8:17 p.m. The hiker reported he was off-trail and couldn’t move due to the tough terrain.

AFR dispatched a team to conduct a backcountry rescue. Then, AFR’s Heavy Technical Rescue team contacted New Mexico State Police’s Search and Rescue team and worked with open space teams from APD and BCSO.

Finally, around 12:30 a.m. Friday, they reached the hiker with food and water. Rescue members hiked out with him and found he wasn’t injured.

According to AFR, all units returned from the field by around 4 a.m.