AFR crews respond to fire near paint store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire crews responded to a paint store near downtown Albuquerque regarding a reported structure fire early Tuesday morning.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the Napa Genuine Paints store near Third and Marble. They arrived and reported a large commercial building with an outside fire affecting the front of the building.

Crews brought the fire under control within about seven minutes. Most of the damage was to an exterior wall and the electric utility service.

AFR didn’t report any injuries. They’re still investigating the cause of the fire.