AFR: Fire damages Walmart in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire late Thursday night that damaged a Walmart in the northwest part of the city.

Around 11:11 p.m. Thursday, crews responded to a fire outside of the Walmart, at 2550 Coors Blvd N.W., near Coors and I-40. They arrived and found a fire that extended to the building on the south side.

According to AFR, crews controlled the fire within 16 minutes of arriving. They said damage was contained to the exterior on the south side of the building.

No one sustained any injuries. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.