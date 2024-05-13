AFR: Fire destroys apartment in NE Albuquerque

The fire happened overnight near Central and University in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews deemed an apartment building in northeast Albuquerque “a total loss” after extinguishing a fire there overnight.

The fire happened at a complex on Maple, near Central and University. AFR crews said they got the flames out in about eight minutes. However, the building was still a total loss.

Fred Chavez, the property owner, spoke to KOB 4. Chavez was frustrated and blamed the fire on a homeless person.

“It’s so unfortunate, so many students have lived here, walked to campus and worked the 66 Diner. Now it’s just going to have to be torn down. It’s so unfortunate. I went to UNM and I lived in this neighborhood, and it wasn’t like this,” he said.

AFR hasn’t confirmed how the fire started.

Chavez says he has dealt with homeless people at his property for years. He added he took steps to keep people out who weren’t supposed to be there. He did have a tenant in the building. That person’s belongings were destroyed in the fire and AFR says they’re now staying with friends.