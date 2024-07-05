AFR: Fourth of July fireworks complaints, fires down from last year

Albuquerque Fire Rescue has been busy this Fourth of July holiday, patrolling and answering calls for service.

“AFR did a great job of getting preemptive safety messaging out to the community, and it showed,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “Thanks to our responders for the keeping the Fourth fun for our families, and free of major incidents.”

This year on the Fourth of July, 865 fireworks complaints were received. 426 complaints were received between July 1 and July 3, for a total of 1,291 complaints – down by over 700 from last year.

168 of those complaints resulted in cease and desist orders being issued. That number is up from 123 in 2023.

AFR also responded to 49 outside fires on the holiday, which is down from 140 last year. Officials say that is due to a few factors, including the recent rain storms and the open space patrols AFR started in June.

You can still call 311 or use the 311 app to report any illegal fireworks within city limits. People who shoot off those fireworks could get hit with a $500 fine and face possible jail time.