AFR investigates multiple fires over the weekend

One person was injured in one of the fires.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating two fires from over the weekend, including a fire that left one person injured.

AFR shared pictures of a fire Saturday night at an abandoned home on Arizona Street, near San Pedro and Zuni. Crews contained the fire in just minutes.

One of the pictures showed a completely-charred bedroom. Investigators believe someone broke into the abandoned home and started the fire.

Investigators still don’t know what caused a fire on the opposite side of town at a home on 50th Street, near Central and Atrisco. However, one person is recovering after getting multiple burns.