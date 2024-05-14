AFR investigates three-vehicle fire near Coors and Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews say no one was injured after three vehicles caught fire near a home in northwest Albuquerque.

At around 11:42 p.m. Monday, AFR responded to reports of a fire at Estancia Drive and Bluewater Road, near Coors and Central. They arrived and found three vehicles on fire with flames reportedly creeping toward a home.

Crews say they put out the fire in less than 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.