AFR: Large residential fire in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews battled a large residential fire Friday morning near Gold and High in downtown Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to the area around 6:07 a.m. Friday. They confirmed a two-story residential fire.

AFR says crews extinguished the fire within around 34 minutes. The house was decimated but nearby homes weren’t damaged.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.