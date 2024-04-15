AFR: Minor ejected in rollover crash on I-40 near East Mountains

There's an update on Saturday’s serious car crash on I-40 near the East Mountains. Officials say a child was ejected after a travel trailer rolled over.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s an update on Saturday’s serious car crash on I-40 near the East Mountains. Officials say a child was ejected after a travel trailer rolled over.

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, first responders and Bernalillo County deputies were called out just before noon near the Carnuel exit. They say a travel trailer rolled over, damaging two other cars.

Officials say a total of five people were taken to a local hospital, including the child who was ejected.

AFR did not give an exact status on the child or the other people involved.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.