AFR: Mobile home, multiple vehicles a ‘total loss’ after fire in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A mobile home and multiple vehicles burned to the ground Saturday morning in southeast Albuquerque.

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, firefighters were dispatched around 3:52 a.m. to a vacant mobile home near the 6600 block of Cochiti SE.

Firefighters were able to knock out the fire within 18 minutes. No one was hurt.

According to investigators, the fire was unintentional and likely due to “unsheltered individual activity.”

Officials say no one was displaced.

