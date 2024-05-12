AFR responds to 3 overnight fires in Albuquerque

It was a busy night for Albuquerque firefighters after crews battled to not one but three overnight fires.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a busy night for Albuquerque firefighters after crews battled three overnight fires.

GROVE STREET

The first fire happened at a home on Grove Street in the International District. Crews were able to get a handle on that one quickly and reported no injuries to either residents or firefighters.

MONTGOMERY BOULEVARD

Less than two hours later, crews responded to the Arioso apartments on Montgomery after a fire started in a two-story unit. Three people were treated for minor injuries at that scene. Still no word on what caused the fire.

PAN AMERICAN FREEWAY

Finally, just shy of 5 a.m., AFR and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue responded to a fire outside of the Lexus dealership along Pan American Freeway.

AFR leaders say that fire was intensified by overnight winds. No injuries were reported and no word on what caused it.