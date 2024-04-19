AFR responds to 3 residential fires in 12 hours

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews have been busy, responding to three residential fires across the city in 12 hours.

Dispatch first sent firefighters to a home on Veronica, not far from Eubank and Spain, around 6 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters brought the fire under control within seven minutes. They say they contained the damage to a front bedroom and the attic.

No one was injured. No word on a cause.

Then, around 7 p.m. Thursday, crews responded to a fire at an apartment building near Eubank and Constitution. They say smoke was pouring out of a second-story apartment.

Video posted on social media showed smoke and flames coming from a window. There was even a crib inside. People at the scene told firefighters a baby might be inside. However, firefighters say they didn’t find anybody when they searched the apartment.

The fire left five people displaced. Apartment managers did set them up with a place to stay as the fire remains under investigation.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, a fire broke out in a two-story home near Silver and Wellesley in Nob Hill. The home was abandoned, however.

According to AFR, there were signs that a homeless person had broken in and was living there.

Crews quickly extinguished that fire.