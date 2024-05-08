AFR: SUV crash sends car into NE Albuquerque building

An SUV crashed into a building overnight in northeast Albuquerque and sent a car into one of the business spaces there.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a report of a single vehicle crashing into the wall of a building on Menaul, just east of San Mateo.

AFR released photos showing an SUV crashed into the wall of the business. Photos also show that the crashed SUV pushed an unoccupied vehicle into a vacant building.

The SUV driver exited the vehicle on their own and went to the hospital to get checked out.

Albuquerque police are investigating the crash. According to AFR, the businesses there can stay open despite the damage.