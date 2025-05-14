AFR tackles warehouse fire in downtown Albuquerque

Albuquerque Fire Rescue had to tackle another fire at a commercial building early Wednesday morning.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Fire Rescue had to tackle another fire at a commercial building early Wednesday morning.

This time, the fire was downtown near Sixth and I-40. AFR officials say a warehouse caught fire around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s still not clear what caused the fire, but AFR officials told us their crews got it under control in just about 10 minutes.

No one was injured in this fire, but AFR says there is significant damage to the building.

This is the second fire in an industrial area in just about 12 hours in Albuquerque.

MORE: