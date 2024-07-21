Alan Shoemaker: Flood watch still in effect Saturday night
Showers and storms will persist over the next few days. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A flood watch is still in effect for much of New Mexico as showers and storms persist into the evening hours Saturday.
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.
