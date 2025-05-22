Alan Shoemaker: Hot and mostly dry weather across most of New Mexico

Dry conditions with afternoon breeziness can be expected Thursday through Saturday over most of the state, with increasing temperatures each day.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dry conditions with afternoon breeziness can be expected Thursday through Saturday over most of the state, with increasing temperatures each day.

There is a small chance for an afternoon shower or storm Friday and Saturday near the Texas border.

The risk for heat-related illnesses increases over Chaves County and parts of southeast New Mexico Friday and Saturday where highs flirt with triple digits.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

MORE: