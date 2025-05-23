Alan Shoemaker: Mostly sunny skies with hot temps

Expect more sunny to mostly sunny skies Friday and hot temperatures, with parts of southeast New Mexico hitting 100 degrees.

There is a small chance for an afternoon or early evening storm near Lea, Eddy, and Roosevelt counties. Otherwise, dry conditions with afternoon breeziness can be expected Friday and Saturday with increasing temperatures each day.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

