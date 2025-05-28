Alan Shoemaker: Storms continue to favor eastern New Mexico

Daily rounds of showers and storms will favor eastern New Mexico through Friday, with coverage expanding to the whole area this weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Most of New Mexico is dry Wednesday morning, and Albuquerque will likely remain dry as well.

A few storms in the eastern plains may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

