Alan Shoemaker: Strong storm chances continue Tuesday in eastern New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The weather is mainly dry Tuesday morning, but we could see afternoon thunderstorms return to eastern New Mexico.
There is still a threat for some large hail, strong wind gusts, or maybe a tornado in southeast New Mexico later Tuesday.
Moisture will remain in place across eastern New Mexico this week, with daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.
