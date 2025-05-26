Alan Shoemaker: Strong to severe storms possible in eastern New Mexico

Memorial Day is looking mainly dry around Albuquerque with a small chance for a shower or storm nearby this afternoon.

A few storms in eastern New Mexico may turn strong to severe, with locally heavy rainfall, large hail, and damaging winds being the main threats.

Moisture will continue to increase over eastern New Mexico in the week ahead, with daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

