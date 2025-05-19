Alan Shoemaker: Strong winds with dangerous fire weather conditions Monday

A cold front will move through the area Monday with strong winds and dangerous fire weather conditions.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A cold front will move through the area Monday with strong winds and dangerous fire weather conditions.

Wind advisories and red flag warnings are in effect for most of the state Monday afternoon and early evening.

Strong winds and dry fuels will lead to critical fire weather Monday, leading to an increased risk of rapid fire spread along and south of U.S. 60.

