Alan Shoemaker: Warm and dry with light winds

Dry weather and lighter winds will persist as northwest flow sets up over New Mexico through Tuesday morning.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dry weather and lighter winds will persist as a northwest flow sets up over New Mexico through Tuesday morning. Then, the flow becomes westerly by Wednesday across the area, bringing a warm up.

Temperatures will begin climbing through late week, with highs reaching the upper 80s to mid 90s Friday and Saturday across the state.

The risk for heat-related illnesses may increase over Chaves County Friday and Saturday, where highs approach 100.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

MORE: