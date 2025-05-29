Alan Shoemaker: Warm with scattered showers in parts of New Mexico

Daily rounds of showers and storms will favor eastern New Mexico through Friday, with coverage expanding to the whole area this weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Dry weather is across New Mexico Thursday morning.

Daily rounds of showers and storms will favor eastern New Mexico through Friday, with coverage expanding to the whole area this weekend.

A few storms in the eastern plains may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts Thursday.

A few dry storms with little to no rainfall and erratic downburst winds will develop each afternoon through Friday over the Continental Divide and Rio Grande Valley.

