Alan Shoemaker: Windy advisory and flood watch in effect for parts of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s a wind advisory in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Friday for the Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque metro area, and lower Rio Grande Valley.

Expect south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

Flood watch is also in effect from Friday afternoon through late Saturday night.

