Albuquerque BioPark wants to increase admission fees for New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Getting your family to the Albuquerque BioPark could soon cost you more.

City leaders already raised fees for out-of-state visitors, but now, they want to increase ticket prices for New Mexicans. They say it’s all about the animals.

“The thing we do the most every single day is feed animals, and that is the first thing that happens, and it’s one of the most expensive, expensive things that we do every day,” said Dr. Shelle Sanchez, director of the city’s Arts & Culture Department.

Just like many New Mexico families, inflation is hitting the BioPark’s grocery budget hard.

“Our food costs and pharmaceutical costs for animals have gone up pretty significantly over not just the last eight years, but more importantly, over the last four years,” said Sanchez.

She’s talking about a more than $200,000 increase in food and drug costs in just the past four years.

The last time the BioPark raised admission fees for New Mexicans was in 2017. That’s why the BioPark is asking city leaders to increase ticket prices at the zoo, aquarium and botanic garden by $1.

“With a $1 increase on in state tickets, we’re projected to bring in about $275,000 conservatively,” Sanchez said.

A single adult ticket to the zoo would go up to $11 while the combo pass would cost you $17.

City officials say there will still be discounts for veterans and families receiving SNAP benefits. They also pointed out they’ve opened several new expansions at the zoo and botanic garden without a fee increase.

“It’s a very different place, and so I think asking for a little bit more money in terms of revenue, I think that’s reasonable,” said Sanchez.

They say Albuquerque’s zoo would still be way cheaper than Denver’s or Phoenix’s.

“All of these are two to three times as much, and if you think about like a full price movie ticket, we’re still well below,” Sanchez said.

This is not a done deal yet. The proposed increase is part of the new city budget proposal, which is still being reviewed by city councilors. They’re expected to make a final decision by the end of the month.