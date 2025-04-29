Albuquerque business gains national attention for helping seniors navigate technology

A small Albuquerque business called Teeniors made it their mission to connect teens with older adults to help them. Now, it's getting national attention.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Technology has grown and changed at lightning speed in the last decade, making it hard for some adults to keep up.

A small Albuquerque business called Teeniors made it their mission to connect teens with older adults to help them. Now, it’s getting national attention.

“From ‘I lost my password, how do I recover it,’ to ‘I want to create a website,’ to ‘can someone help me learn social media I’ve got a small business,’” said Trish Lopez, founder & CEO of Teeniors.

Lopez says for the past 9-years, they’ve connected teens and young adults to nearly 9,000 seniors to help navigate through technology.

But it wasn’t just the hard work of Teeniors that got the attention of the Kelly Clarkson Show, it was the empowerment that technology gives both generations.

“I’m glad that we can offer this to older adults who aren’t feeling included in our society. As we keep going into this increasingly digital age, there are so many people that are left out. As Americans, a lot of us have access, not all of us, and we don’t see how many people are left out,” said Lopez.

During her time at the Kelly Clarkson Show, Xfinity surprised Teeniors with a $15,000 award to continue their work to not leave anyone behind.

“That money is going to be used to increase our program in Albuquerque in the surrounding areas, because we don’t turn away anyone who can’t afford to pay,” Lopez said. “I want to model what an ethical strong, business in our capitalist society can look like, that takes into account people before profit. And takes into account the impact we can have without extracting from our communities, without hurting anybody.”

Lopez says they are currently creating new programs in Socorro, Belen, Los Lunas, Bosque Farms and Santa Fe. They’re hoping to reach even more people.