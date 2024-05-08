Albuquerque charter school ready for student media expo

Today is the last day to get students ready for a big community-wide show. Sixth graders all the way to seniors are going to share their work at the New Mexico Academy of the Media Arts student expo.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – Today is the last day to get students ready for a big community-wide show. Sixth graders all the way to seniors are going to share their work at the New Mexico Academy of the Media Arts student expo.

For about eight weeks, children at the Collaborative Charter School spent hours in class putting together their end-of-year projects.

KOB 4 spoke to the school’s photography teacher on how these final projects help them prepare for a career in media.

“We have students that are working in local television stations, we have students that secured jobs with Netflix,” said Tom Richardon a photography teacher for the New Mexico Academy for Media Arts. “It’s amazing, it really is. Working for the next generation of media makers is really inspiring.”

If you want to check out the expo, it’s happening Wednesday evening at the school from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

The school also wants to remind families who are interested that open enrollment is underway. Folks can swing by at the school to fill out an application or fill one out online.