Albuquerque City Council outlines legislative priorities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque city councilors are planning to ask state lawmakers for a lot of things during the upcoming legislative session, things they just can’t do on their own.

It’s clear city councilors are focused on public safety. Their list of legislative priorities includes 15 different crime-focused proposals, including increasing the penalties for several crimes like battery on peace officers, certain sexual offenses, and violent crimes committed by juveniles.

It appears some city councilors also want state lawmakers to take another look at the pretrial detention system and competency issues.

The city council’s list also includes a rent stabilization proposal and more funding for affordable housing projects – two issues state lawmakers have discussed before.

Councilor Klarissa Peña wants state lawmakers to introduce a bill to make the lowrider New Mexico’s official state car.

Most city councilors are asking state lawmakers for more funding to complete numerous projects around town, including new streetlights, road projects, Albuquerque Fire Rescue upgrades, a new aquatic center and more. It will be up to state lawmakers to actually approve all of these requests.

Behavioral health resources are also a concern for city councilors. At least one city councilor is proposing to rebuild the state’s behavioral health system, and those conversations are already happening in the Roundhouse Monday.

The Legislative Finance Committee met Monday to learn about some of the gaps in the current behavioral health system, and what it will take to expand treatment options for New Mexicans.

Lawmakers made it clear they are not happy with the current setup.

“The system is failing us, and it’s creating crime, homelessness, a lot of other social issues. So we got to get it fixed, or start that direction really quickly. It’ll be a five to seven year fix. But I mean, that amount of money sitting around, not getting used is just unreal,” said state Sen. George Muñoz.

The council is expected to approve its legislative wish list Monday night.