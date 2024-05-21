Albuquerque City Council passes $1.4B city budget

City councilors also took up proposals to change runoff elections and other amendments to the city charter.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque City Council passed a $1.4 billion city budget but held off with actions on other initiatives during their meeting Monday night.

Councilors spent most of the meeting ironing out the details. In the end, they passed it on an 8-1 vote with only Dan Lewis voting against it.

In the budget, councilors diverted more than $1 million away from the Health, Housing and Homelessness Department’s budget. Some councilors argue not all of the money was being spent.

Councilors spent a lot of time focusing on how to eliminate a fee increase for swimming pools and aquatic activities. The concern was making costs more expensive for families.

Councilors offset this with a $1 per round fee increase at golf courses.

They also approved more funding to feed and care for BioPark animals and animals at Animal Welfare.

Mayor Keller indicated he will sign the budget saying, in part, “the budget prioritizes public safety, homelessness and housing, and quality of life for families all across our city.”

Meanwhile, city councilors on Monday held off on making a decision about changes about runoff elections. That means councilors will decide whether to lower the threshold for runoff elections from 50% to 40% during the June 3 meeting.

During that meeting, councilors are set to take up a ranked-choice voting proposal. If enacted, voters would rank candidates based on preference, which would eliminate runoff elections.

Both of these initiatives would need voter approval in November before it ever gets enacted.

Councilors will also hold off on other amendments to the city charter. Two of the amendments would give city councilors more power in the hiring and firing process for city positions, like the city attorney and police chief.