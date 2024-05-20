Albuquerque City Council preview: City budget, Isotopes Park renovations and more

The council will meet Monday night to discuss the budget, renovations and more.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque City Council on Monday is set to take up the city budget, renovations to Isotopes Park, municipal elections and more.

On municipal elections, Councilors Tammy Fiebelkorn and Nichole Rogers are set to introduce legislation implementing a ranked-choice voting system on the municipal level. Voters would rank candidates by preference under that system. They say this will eliminate runoff elections and save the city millions of dollars in the years after it goes into effect. The legislation text lists runoff elections from previous years, such as the mayoral runoff in 2017, as examples of how runoffs can cost the city as much as $840,000.

Separately, councilors will take action on a number of items they plan to send to voters. That includes an alternative to the ranked-choice voting proposal. It would lower the threshold for a runoff election. Instead of getting 50% of the vote to win, a candidate for municipal office would only need 40% to avoid a runoff.

Councilors will also take final action on their version of the city budget.

Last week, councilors announced changes to what the mayor proposed. That included putting money back for potential raises for Albuquerque Fire Rescue, as negotiations continue.

They also took out increased fees at the city golf courses and the ABQ BioPark. They’re also recommending more funding, feed and care for BioPark and Animal Welfare animals. If approved, each department will get $250,000 for the animals.

City councilors will debate whether to use short-term bonds to make up to $1 million in improvements to Isotopes Park. Many of the improvements would be for the players, like upgrades to the batting cage and clubhouse. Isotopes officials say it’s a series of changes that Major League Baseball mandates.

The council meeting kicks off Monday at 5 p.m. MT. Click here for more info.