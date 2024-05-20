Albuquerque City Council to discuss budget, proposed changes to city charter

Albuquerque city councilors will be discussing the $1.4 billion city budget proposal Monday evening, as well as some controversial changes to the Albuquerque city charter.

BUDGET

A city council committee ruffled some feathers late last week when they decided to cut more than $1 million from the Health, Housing and Homelessness Department’s budget. The money was earmarked for affordable housing, the Westside Emergency Housing Center, the Gateway Center, mental health services, and more. It appears some of that money was reallocated to the ABQ BioPark, Explora, and other city facilities.

Mayor Tim Keller hinted Monday that there are plans to try and restore that funding before the budget is finalized.

CITY CHARTER CHANGES

City Council President Dan Lewis is leading the charge on the four proposed amendments to the city charter.

Two amendments would give city councilors more power in the hiring and firing process for notable city positions, like the city attorney and police chief. Right now, it’s mostly the mayor’s decision.

It appears both Lewis and Mayor Keller are concerned about accountability.

“They work for us, they work for the entire city, not just the mayor,” Lewis said. “So this is, again, it gives a legitimate role to the city council that’s closer to the city of the people, the City of Albuquerque to have a legitimate role in bringing about some of these key executive leaders in our city.”

“These amendments would drastically change that, they would really push them to be beholden to nine councilors, and as they stand, also serve at will, which makes them very susceptible to political favors,” Keller said.

Keller said he’s also concerned with a proposed amendment lowering the amount of votes needed to win a city election – from 50% down to 40%. Lewis said it’s an effort to avoid expensive run-off elections.

Keller pointed out that voters already decided to raise it to 50% during a special election in 2013.

“Our city’s actually had a history of moving toward 50, so this is really a throwback, and for me to just like, as an American, I feel good about somebody that got 50% of the vote,” Keller said.

The mayor believes any city charter changes should be developed through a charter task force, like they were eight years ago.

A group of city councilors is expected to introduce a bill Monday night establishing a new charter task force – so there could be middle ground there.

However, if city councilors end up approving the proposed amendments tonight, it’s likely they will head straight to voters, who will always make the final decision on any city charter changes.