Albuquerque City Council takes up several key proposals

Councilors took up proposed changes to the city's immigrant-friendly policies and changes to the city charter.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City councilors on Monday took up a handful of hot topics, including a rework of so-called “sanctuary city” immigration policies.

Councilors Brook Bassan and Renee Grout are backing a bill to allow the city to contact immigration and customs agents in three instances. That includes when a migrant is charged with a violent felony, human trafficking or drug trafficking.

Bassan and Grout say this will help make Albuquerque even more immigrant-friendly.

Those opposed say it’s unnecessary:

“There’s nothing in our current policies that prevents APD and our criminal legal systems from arresting, detaining and prosecuting anyone in Albuquerque who commits a crime regardless of their status.”

“Let us not go back to a dark history in Albuquerque in which our members shared with you today, in which victims suffer in silence and children are afraid their parents won’t be home when they get home from school.”

Meanwhile, councilors also discussed proposed changes to the city charter.

The first change is to lower the minimum percentage needed to win a city election.

One other proposal would give councilors a bigger role in the appointment and removal processes for key city positions. Lastly, the last would rework the procedure for separation of powers issues between the mayor and city council.

Councilors would need to approve the measures. Then, they would go to the November ballot.

Councilors did approve an ordinance essentially cleaning up the election code. These, though, were minor changes.

Councilors also approved changes to the city’s human rights ordinance to fall in line with state law and strengthen city law.

The ordinance prohibits the city from discrimination based on a number of factors. The updated ordinance added physical or mental disability, pregnancy, gender identity and sexual orientation among others.

Councilors passed these changes unanimously.