ABQ City Council to address proposed changes to charter, immigrant-friendly policies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City councilors will take up key measures Monday, including proposed changes to the city charter and its immigrant-friendly policies.

One proposed change to the charter would set new minimum voting totals for local elections. It would lower the minimum percentage of votes needed to win a city election from 50% to 40%. The point is to avoid runoff elections.

Other proposed changes would take power away from Mayor Tim Keller. That includes the mayor’s ability to appoint and remove key positions, like the chiefs of police and fire rescue.

If these changes pass, voters will have the final say in November.

The Albuquerque City Council will also address the city’s “Immigrant-Friendly Policy.”

Councilors Brook Bassan and Renee Grout want to make it easier for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, to get involved when immigrants are caught breaking certain laws. That includes when they’re charged with a violent felony, human trafficking or drug trafficking.

Those opposed say it is unnecessary.

“There’s nothing in our current policies that prevents APD and our criminal legal systems from arresting, detaining and prosecuting anyone in Albuquerque who commits a crime regardless of their status,” one person said.

“This is not about targeting weak, vulnerable, hard-up individuals that really do need our assistance, coming to America to better their life. This is about protecting them, too, and protecting all of us in Albuquerque,” Councilor Bassan said.

Bassan says her proposal does include some guardrails. The proposal stipulates only higher-ranking police officers could contact ICE. Also, there is a data collection component.

