Albuquerque City Council votes to save Coronado Dog Park

Coronado Dog Park, located in Albuquerque's Wells Park neighborhood, will remain an off-leash dog park.

In 2024, councilors deemed the park non-essential for city purposes and planned to sell it.

City Councilor Joaquin Baca changed course, saying it’s the only off-leash dog park serving a large area, and it should remain a park.

The entire council approved the move Monday night.