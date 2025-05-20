Albuquerque city councilors approve $1.5B budget

More than a billion dollars is going toward Albuquerque's effort to keep people safe, improve infrastructure, and move capital projects forward.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – More than a billion dollars is going toward Albuquerque’s effort to keep people safe, improve infrastructure, and move capital projects forward.

Albuquerque city councilors passed a $1.5 billion budget.

“I wish that I had a magic wand, and we could make everybody’s requests. But being responsible with what we’re given, I think this is what we could do. This is not my budget, this is the mayor’s budget. We have changed very little in it,” said Councilor Renee Grout.

Councilor Louie Sanchez landed funding for organizations like the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Commission and the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance.

The amendments also involved cuts to things like council services and open space management, and a lengthy discussion about raises for city employees. This budget adds a one-half percent cost of living increase for all city employees.

“Over you know all the things we were talking about cutting, I understand they’re important but to me our employees are more important. So this is hard, for me, so I just have to say that. This is hard, and I think we could’ve done better if we all would’ve worked together, but we didn’t,” said Councilor Nicole Rogers.

Albuquerque police and fire rescue got a big chunk of the budget. APD will get about $275 million and AFR will get more than $128 million.

Other large pieces will go toward funding capital projects, the city employee insurance fund, and municipal development for local infrastructure.

“I hope that this administration and its directors and all of the staff use the money and the funding, and all the things to the best of their ability, and that we do see improvements in our city. I will remain hopeful,” said Grout.

Councilors also set eight, one-year objectives for the City of Albuquerque. The top three are human and family development, public safety, and public infrastructure.

The budget is for this upcoming fiscal year from July 1 to June 30, 2026.