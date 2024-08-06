Albuquerque city councilors approve e-bike rules, override mayoral veto

Councilors approved new rules for e-bikes and overrode a mayoral veto on city charter changes.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City councilors made some major decisions Monday night as they approved new rules for e-bikes and overriding a mayoral veto.

Mayor Tim Keller vetoed changes to the city charter that councilors approved. The changes called for the winner of city elections to be whoever earned the most votes, instead of needing to clear a 50% threshold. As of now, a candidate needs to clear that threshold – or else the election would go to a runoff.

Councilors can now move forward with their approved proposal after overriding the veto. It ultimately comes down to voters. The proposal will go up for a vote in November.

Councilors also approved new rules stating where people can ride e-bikes in Albuquerque. E-bikes will be welcome in Open Spaces and anywhere traditional bikes are allowed.

Councilor Brook Bassan argued the city was making criminals out of people trying to ride their bike. However, Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn believes the bike was dangerous.

“I remind folks that 20 mph is very very fast, and we’ve heard from folks that were injured. And we’re gonna have more injuries, and we’re gonna have small animals injured. And I hope it’s not my dog, because I’m gonna be very upset if he gets hit,” Councilor Fiebelkorn said.

Fiebelkorn ended up being the only councilor to vote against the ordinance. The ordinance calls for a speed limit that they will decide at a later time.