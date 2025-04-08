Albuquerque city councilors to discuss fate of major West Side developments

Albuquerque City Councilors are also expected to decide the fate of not one, but two significant development projects on the West Side.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque City Councilors are expected to decide the fate of not one, but two significant development projects on the West Side.

There’s nothing but homes at the corner of Paseo Del Norte and Kimmick Drive, but developers believe this would be a great spot for a new retail hub, and they’re waiting for city councilors to give them the green light.

Developers are working to bring new shops, medical offices, grocery stores and daycare options to this rather empty area between West Side neighborhoods.

City planners already approved design plans for the roughly 8-acre lot in 2024, but construction is on hold until city leaders deal with concerns from nearby residents.

The Westside Coalition of Neighborhood Associations filed an appeal, trying to stop the project over some zoning concerns.

The city’s land use hearing officer is rejecting that appeal, arguing the association did not file their appeal in a timely manner. So now city councilors will have to make a decision.

It’s a similar situation for a planned film studio at Double Eagle II Airport.

Neighborhood associations are fighting efforts to construct a new 60-acre studio at the city’s general aviation airport not far from the Petroglyphs National Monument, and city councilors have to weigh in.

The $57 million project is expected to bring six soundstages, production offices and other studio facilities to the far West Side, along with up to 750 studio production jobs.

City officials estimate the new studio could have a $530 million economic impact, as well as giving the state’s film industry extra resources.

“This is a key priority to grow the film and television industry and to support it,” said Manny Manriquez, deputy director of the city’s Innovation & Commercial Development Department.

Manriquez with the city’s Aviation Department was not available for an update Monday, but told us:

“The City of Albuquerque is committed to our partnership with Mesa Film Studios. We are at the tail end of a lengthy process to get all the approvals necessary to begin construction, and tonight’s proceeding is a critical step in that process.”

We reached out to the neighborhood associations opposing both of these projects and did not hear back.

If city councilors vote to reject their appeals, the projects can move forward.

